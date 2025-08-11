Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Explosion reported at U.S. Steel Clairton plant, multiple people injured

<i>KDKA via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Multiple people have been injured after an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Monday.
KDKA via CNN Newsource
Multiple people have been injured after an explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Monday.
By
New
Published 10:35 AM

By Garrett Behanna

Click here for updates on this story

    CLAIRTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Multiple people have been injured after a reported explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Monday.

First responders were alerted to the incident just before 11 a.m.

Sources relayed to KDKA-TV that the explosion occurred inside the “reversing room” of the 13/15 battery. The room acts as a mechanical regulator, making sure the coal bakes evenly in the oven.

Gov. Josh Shapiro issued a brief statement on social media, saying his administration is actively in touch with officials in Clairton. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Pennsylvania State Police have offered assistance.

Sen. John Fetterman (D) also issued a statement on the explosion.

“My team and I are tracking this explosion and waiting for more information. For those in the area, please listen to local officials and avoid the area,” Sen. Fetterman said. “Keeping those injured and all who are impacted in my thoughts right now.”

The Allegheny County Health Department has responded to the scene and is monitoring air quality.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content