Firefighters gaining the upper hand on San Benito County’s Panoche Fire

SAN BENITO COUNTY, California (KSBW) — Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on the Panoche Fire burning in southern San Benito County.

Crews remain committed to ensuring all hotspots are fully extinguished before the incident is cleared.

As of Sunday morning, the fire has burned 423 acres and stands at 70%containment. It is burning in grass and mixed brush.

The fire started on Thursday, with one structure at risk.

CAL FIRE has previously reported that the fire has the potential to spread to 500 to 1,000 acres.

CAL FIRE previously said that two civilians sustained burn injuries to their arms and chest.

In a situation summary from Friday morning, CAL FIRE said they are focused on keeping the fire within its current footprint and increasing containment.

They also urge residents in the area to stay vigilant, monitor changing conditions, keep roadways clear for emergency vehicles, and follow all instructions from local authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

