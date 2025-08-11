IDEA Mesa Hills welcomes their first senior class

IDEA Public Schools welcomed back nearly 6,000 students for the upcoming 2025-26 school year at 10 schools across the El Paso area.

This school year, IDEA Mesa Hills College Prep makes history by welcoming its first 12th grade class.

The campus first opened in 2019 offering grades K-2 in Academy and 6th at College Prep, adding a grade level each year until fully grew to K-12.

IDEA's class of 2026 cohort will fulfill IDEA's mission going to and through college.

ABC-7 joined the senior class on Monday, during their "Senior Sunrise" to commemorate the students.

IDEA also talked about: