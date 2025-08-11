North Texas father-daughter duo goes viral on social media for at-home, gravity-defying cheer stunts

By Lauren Crawford

Texas (KTVT) — Cheer stunts, fatherly wisdom, and an unshakable bond — that’s what you’ll find on Roland Pollard’s Instagram feed.

The Prosper dad has become an internet sensation thanks to videos of gravity-defying cheerleading stunts performed with his daughter, Jayden Pollard.

But behind the flips and viral fame is a much deeper story — one about showing up and parenting with purpose.

“It started off just us having fun,” Roland Pollard said. “She kept getting better and better. She would learn a new skill every single day.”

Their father-daughter stunts have racked up millions of views, drawing praise not only for the impressive athleticism but also for the heartwarming bond that shines through in every post.

Jayden Pollard, now a competitive gymnast, wasn’t always so sure about the flips and tricks, but the trust in her dad never wavered.

“She was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing… I’m three or four years old… but I know you won’t drop me,'” Roland Pollard recalled.

That trust became the foundation of their online presence — and their real-life relationship. While the stunts grab attention, Roland Pollard said the real message is about presence.

“I parent from a void,” he said. “I didn’t have a strong father figure growing up. But I know what I missed, and I want to be that person for my kids.”

By day, he’s a financial advisor. Online, he’s become a role model for intentional fatherhood.

What started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to pass the time has turned into something much bigger.

This authentic, joyful father-daughter relationship is what has resonated with their millions of followers, including celebrities like Will Smith, who has reposted their videos.

“Show up every single day for your kids,” Roland Pollard said. “If they’re interested in something, be interested in it too.”

He admitted that he initially “over-parented” Jayden Pollard when she was younger, but over time, he’s learned to let her be herself and make her own mistakes, while still being a constant, loving presence.

“Fatherhood, for me, is just teaching them every single day,” Roland Pollard said. “Fatherhood is leading by example because they watch what you do. Everything you do, everything you say, they’re going to copy it.”

For him, showing up means not just being physically present — but emotionally tuned in. And for his daughter, it means knowing she has someone in her corner, both in the air and on the ground.

