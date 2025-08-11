Road Closures in El Paso County for the week of August 11- August 15
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here’s a complete list of TxDOT’s road closures for August 11 - August 15.
WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS
I-10 Widening West
Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound Los Mochis exit closed
Detour: Traffic to use Transmountain Exit.
Crews will be installing overhead sign for ramp.
Continuous Closures Until further notice 24/7
Saturday, June 21, 2025, through end of September 2025
- I-10 West at Mesa exit ramp closed
Detour: Traffic to use the Resler westbound exit ramp and proceed to CD Lanes to access Mesa.
Continuous Closures Until further notice 24/7
Monday, June 9, 2025, through end of August 2025
- South Desert between Transmountain and Isela Rubalcava reduced to one lane
- Transmountain West-to-East turnaround closed
Detour: Traffic through intersection at Transmountain.
Crews will be working on new roadway reconfiguration for South Desert
I-10 Widening West 2
Monday, August 11 through Saturday, August 16
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
- North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures
Crews will be performing dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials.
Sunday, August 10 through Saturday, August 16
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed
Crews will be performing concrete placement for new pavement surface.
Through Spring 2026
- Valley Chile Road Turnaround closed
Detour: Southbound traffic will continue on South Desert Boulevard to Vinton Road, make a left on Vinton Road, and make another left onto North Desert Boulevard. Northbound traffic will continue on North Desert Boulevard to Antonio Street, make a left on Antonio Street, and make another left onto South Desert Boulevard.
- South Desert between Valley Chile and Vinton Steel left lane closed
Crews will be constructing retaining walls and widening the bridge at Valley Chile.
Artcraft
Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Artcraft east- and westbound between State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures
Crews will be performing illumination install and delivering construction material.
- North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures
- South Desert between Clarkstone and Blue Sky alternate lane closures
Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.
Transmountain Rehab
Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between Tom Mays and the Main Gap left lane closures
Crews will be working on punch list items.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2
Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15
7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- US-54 between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
Crews will be constructing traffic detours.
Paisano Bridge Replacement
Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Paisano (US-85) westbound between Executive and Doniphan one lane closed
Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.
Continuous closure through Tuesday, September 16, 2025
- Paisano (US-85) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed
Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.
Mesa Safety Lighting
Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa both directions between North Desert and Remcon right lane closed
Crews will be working on drilled shafts and borings.
Loop 375 Border Highway Safety Lighting
Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 westbound near Exit 20 (Paisano)/110 East shoulder and right lane closed
- Loop 375 westbound between Customs and Cypress shoulder and right lane closed
Long-term closure
- Loop 375 eastbound at Delta between Cypress and Customs right lane closed
Crews will be working on lighting improvements.
Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, August 11
- Loop 375 eastbound between Paisano and Fonseca right lane closed
Tuesday, August 12
- US-54 northbound between Trowbridge and Pershing shoulder closed
Wednesday, August 13
- I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Executive right lane closed
Thursday, August 14
- I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Copia right lane closed
Access Management
Continuous closure
Monday, August 4 through Thursday, August 21
- Spur 16 eastbound between Isela Rubalcava and Talbot right lane closed
Crews will be working on relocating inlet.
Maintenance
Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dyer north- and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures
- McCombs north- and southbound between Gateway South and Stan Roberts alternate lane closures
- Santa Fe entrance ramp to I-10 west between Yandell and Prospect right lane closed
Crew will be working on shoulder
- Loop 375 east- and westbound between San Marcial and US-54 North Exit left lane closed
Crews will be cleaning.
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 31
Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601
Crews will be placing RCP and constructing north-and southbound frontage road.
Continuous closure until further notice
- Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601
Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.
Tuesday, August 12 to Wednesday, August 13
Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 main lanes closed between Zaragoza Exit Ramp and North Loop Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on traffic striping and concrete barrier removal.
Monday, August 11 to Thursday, August 14
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 main lanes closed between North Loop Exit Ramp and Alameda Avenue
Crews working bridge joint repairs.
Monday August 11, to Thursday August 14
Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 375 main Lanes southbound closure between North Loop Exit Ramp and Alameda Avenue
- South Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating closures at Zaragoza Road (POE), Pan American Drive, Socorro Road and Alameda Avenue Intersections at bridge underpasses
Crews will be working on painting bridge structures.
Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project
Monday, June 30 to Friday, August 15
Daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Emigrant Road will be closed between Darrington Road and Rodman Street
Crews will be working on subgrade and driveway.
Continuous closure beginning Friday, August 8 at 6 a.m.
- Town Center Drive closed between Canyon Vista Drive and Darrington Road
Crews will be working on storm drain.
Continuous closure until December 2025
- Pete La Rue Circle will follow detour entrance at Roslyn Drive and Exit Jasper Drive
Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and milling.
I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project
Monday, August 11 to Friday, August 15
Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Lee Trevino Exit Ramp and Lee Trevino Entrance Ramp right lane and shoulder closure
- Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure
- Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure
- Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure
Crews will be painting concrete riprap and leveling decorative work.
Montana Widening Project
Monday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 13
Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road closed between Saul Kleinfield Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard
Crews will be working on traffic switch and moving concrete barrier.
Continuous closure until Friday, December 26, 2025
- Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road reduced to one lane from Lee Boulevard to Tierra Este Road
- Montana Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard intersection, northbound and southbound of Joe Battle through lanes closed
- Montana Avenue westbound frontage road reduced to two lanes from Tierra Este Road to Joe Battle Boulevard
Crews will be working on building underpass.
Preventative Maintenance Project
Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 16
Daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- State Highway 54 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between US 62/180 and I-10 (Van Horn)
Crews will be performing mobile operations on replacing roadway pavement markings.
Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 16
Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.
- US 62/180 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Hudspeth/Culberson County lines and Texas/New Mexico state line
- RM 1111 north-and southbound alternating lane closures between US 62/180 and I10 (Van Horn)
- FM 2249 west-and eastbound alternating lane closures between Wood Road and Ranch Road 1576
- US 62/180 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between State Park Road and RM 2317
- I-10 Frontage Road west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Boracho Station and 1 Mile east of Boracho Station.
- US 54 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Hondo Pass Drive and Texas/New Mexico State Line
- Spur 601 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between US 54 and Loop 375
- FM 2316 (McRae Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating between I-10 and US 62/180
- I-10 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Ranch Road 793 (Fabens Road)
- I-10 frontage road west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between I-10 JCT (West) and I-10 JCT (East)
- US 85 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between N Stanton St and Loop 375 JCT
- Loop 375 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza Point of Entry and US 85/IH 10 JCT
- US 62 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between N Stanton St and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue)
- IH 110 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between IH 10 and Texas/Mexico State Line
Crews will be performing mobile operations, multiple and alternating lane closures on replacing roadway pavement markings.
Alameda Raised Median Project
Saturday, August 9
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda Avenue west-and eastbound alternating lane closures between N Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road
Contractor will be working on punch list.
Tuesday, August 11 to Friday, August 15
Daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Alameda Avenue west-and eastbound alternating lane closures between N Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road
Contractor will be working on punch list.
PROJECTS WITH CONTINUOUS CLOSURES
I-10 Hudspeth Safety Rest Area
Continuous closure until Friday, September 26
- I-10 east- and westbound shoulder work between Fort Hancock and McNary
Crews will be working on surface grading.
Median Concrete Barrier Project
Continuous closure until further notice
- Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.
Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.
RM 652 Full Widening Project
Continuous closure until further notice
- RM 652 westbound lanes reduced to one lane two-way traffic from FM 3541 to Kimble Draw Bridge
Closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the roadway.
RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project
Continuous closure until further notice
- RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line
- Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction
Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.