Road closures in El Paso County for the week of July 14 -July 18

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here’s a complete list of TxDOT’s road closures for August 11 - August 15.

A collision at Delta Ave and Alameda Dr has closed the road while the crash is under investigation. Alternate routes to avoid the road closure include Loop 375 (Border Highway), taking 1-10 as a northern detour before the crash, or taking alternate streets such as Paisano Drive or even some portions of Delta Dr (north of Alameda)

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West

Monday, August 11 and Tuesday, August 12

I-10 westbound Los Mochis exit closed

Detour: Traffic to use Transmountain Exit.

Crews will be installing overhead sign for ramp.

Continuous Closures Until further notice 24/7

Saturday, June 21, 2025, through end of September 2025

https://6429d36dc1741cfdb3bfde34ed05faf7.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-45/html/container.html

I-10 West at Mesa exit ramp closed

Detour: Traffic to use the Resler westbound exit ramp and proceed to CD Lanes to access Mesa.

Continuous Closures Until further notice 24/7

Monday, June 9, 2025, through end of August 2025

South Desert between Transmountain and Isela Rubalcava reduced to one lane

Transmountain West-to-East turnaround closed

Detour: Traffic through intersection at Transmountain.

Crews will be working on new roadway reconfiguration for South Desert

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, August 11 through Saturday, August 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

North and South Desert between Anthony and Nashua alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing dirt work and removing miscellaneous materials.

Sunday, August 10 through Saturday, August 16

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be performing concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Through Spring 2026

Valley Chile Road Turnaround closed

Detour: Southbound traffic will continue on South Desert Boulevard to Vinton Road, make a left on Vinton Road, and make another left onto North Desert Boulevard. Northbound traffic will continue on North Desert Boulevard to Antonio Street, make a left on Antonio Street, and make another left onto South Desert Boulevard.

South Desert between Valley Chile and Vinton Steel left lane closed

Crews will be constructing retaining walls and widening the bridge at Valley Chile.

Artcraft

Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artcraft east- and westbound between State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be performing illumination install and delivering construction material.

North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures

South Desert between Clarkstone and Blue Sky alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Transmountain Rehab

Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east- and westbound between Tom Mays and the Main Gap left lane closures

Crews will be working on punch list items.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

US-54 between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures

Crews will be constructing traffic detours.

Paisano Bridge Replacement

Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paisano (US-85) westbound between Executive and Doniphan one lane closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Continuous closure through Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Paisano (US-85) eastbound between Doniphan and Executive closed

Crews will be working on demolition and bridge work.

Mesa Safety Lighting

Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa both directions between North Desert and Remcon right lane closed

Crews will be working on drilled shafts and borings.

Loop 375 Border Highway Safety Lighting

Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 westbound near Exit 20 (Paisano)/110 East shoulder and right lane closed

Loop 375 westbound between Customs and Cypress shoulder and right lane closed

Long-term closure

Loop 375 eastbound at Delta between Cypress and Customs right lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

Guardrail Repair

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, August 11

Loop 375 eastbound between Paisano and Fonseca right lane closed

Tuesday, August 12

US-54 northbound between Trowbridge and Pershing shoulder closed

Wednesday, August 13

I-10 eastbound between Sunland Park and Executive right lane closed

Thursday, August 14

I-10 eastbound between Piedras and Copia right lane closed

Access Management

Continuous closure

Monday, August 4 through Thursday, August 21

Spur 16 eastbound between Isela Rubalcava and Talbot right lane closed

Crews will be working on relocating inlet.

Maintenance

Monday, August 11 through Friday, August 15

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dyer north- and southbound between Angora and Mesquite Flor alternate lane closures

McCombs north- and southbound between Gateway South and Stan Roberts alternate lane closures

Santa Fe entrance ramp to I-10 west between Yandell and Prospect right lane closed

Crew will be working on shoulder

Loop 375 east- and westbound between San Marcial and US-54 North Exit left lane closed

Crews will be cleaning.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Purple Heart 375 Widening Project

Friday, August 1 to Thursday, August 31

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound alternate lane closures between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be placing RCP and constructing north-and southbound frontage road.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north- and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north- and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Tuesday, August 12 to Wednesday, August 13

Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes closed between Zaragoza Exit Ramp and North Loop Entrance Ramp

Crews will be working on traffic striping and concrete barrier removal.

Monday, August 11 to Thursday, August 14

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes closed between North Loop Exit Ramp and Alameda Avenue

Crews working bridge joint repairs.

Monday August 11, to Thursday August 14

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main Lanes southbound closure between North Loop Exit Ramp and Alameda Avenue

South Americas Avenue (frontage road) alternating closures at Zaragoza Road (POE), Pan American Drive, Socorro Road and Alameda Avenue Intersections at bridge underpasses

Crews will be working on painting bridge structures.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday, June 30 to Friday, August 15

Daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Emigrant Road will be closed between Darrington Road and Rodman Street

Crews will be working on subgrade and driveway.

Continuous closure beginning Friday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Town Center Drive closed between Canyon Vista Drive and Darrington Road

Crews will be working on storm drain.

Continuous closure until December 2025

Pete La Rue Circle will follow detour entrance at Roslyn Drive and Exit Jasper Drive

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and milling.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, August 11 to Friday, August 15

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Lee Trevino Exit Ramp and Lee Trevino Entrance Ramp right lane and shoulder closure

Gateway West Boulevard passing Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard before Zaragoza Road left lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road turnaround complete closure

Crews will be painting concrete riprap and leveling decorative work.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 13

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road closed between Saul Kleinfield Drive and Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on traffic switch and moving concrete barrier.

Continuous closure until Friday, December 26, 2025

Montana Avenue eastbound frontage road reduced to one lane from Lee Boulevard to Tierra Este Road

Montana Avenue and Joe Battle Boulevard intersection, northbound and southbound of Joe Battle through lanes closed

Montana Avenue westbound frontage road reduced to two lanes from Tierra Este Road to Joe Battle Boulevard

Crews will be working on building underpass.

Preventative Maintenance Project

Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 16

Daily, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

State Highway 54 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between US 62/180 and I-10 (Van Horn)

Crews will be performing mobile operations on replacing roadway pavement markings.

Monday, August 9 to Friday, August 16

Daily, 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.

US 62/180 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Hudspeth/Culberson County lines and Texas/New Mexico state line

RM 1111 north-and southbound alternating lane closures between US 62/180 and I10 (Van Horn)

FM 2249 west-and eastbound alternating lane closures between Wood Road and Ranch Road 1576

US 62/180 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between State Park Road and RM 2317

I-10 Frontage Road west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Boracho Station and 1 Mile east of Boracho Station.

US 54 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between Hondo Pass Drive and Texas/New Mexico State Line

Spur 601 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between US 54 and Loop 375

FM 2316 (McRae Boulevard) north- and southbound alternating between I-10 and US 62/180

I-10 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Horizon Boulevard and Ranch Road 793 (Fabens Road)

I-10 frontage road west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between I-10 JCT (West) and I-10 JCT (East)

US 85 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between N Stanton St and Loop 375 JCT

Loop 375 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza Point of Entry and US 85/IH 10 JCT

US 62 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between N Stanton St and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue)

IH 110 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between IH 10 and Texas/Mexico State Line

Crews will be performing mobile operations, multiple and alternating lane closures on replacing roadway pavement markings.

Alameda Raised Median Project

Saturday, August 9

7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue west-and eastbound alternating lane closures between N Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Contractor will be working on punch list.

Tuesday, August 11 to Friday, August 15

Daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue west-and eastbound alternating lane closures between N Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Contractor will be working on punch list.

PROJECTS WITH CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

I-10 Hudspeth Safety Rest Area

Continuous closure until Friday, September 26

I-10 east- and westbound shoulder work between Fort Hancock and McNary

Crews will be working on surface grading.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous closure until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Widening Project

Continuous closure until further notice

RM 652 westbound lanes reduced to one lane two-way traffic from FM 3541 to Kimble Draw Bridge

Closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the roadway.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous closure until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.