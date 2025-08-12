Sunday Funday: Fresh air and vibrant roses

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Municipal Rose Gardens offers a welcoming weekend escape just west of Downtown El Paso.

The four-acre oasis features about 1,900 rosebushes across 500 varieties, creating a vibrant tapestry of color.

Visitors can wander along winding paths that overlook our vibrant city and families will appreciate the stroller-friendly routes and free admission to the gardens. Anyone looking to stretch their legs will enjoy taking a refreshing outdoor stroll that doubles as light, cardio-friendly activity.

El Paso Municipal Rose Gardens stay open with extended hours on Saturdays, making it easy to fit a late-afternoon visit. Nearby picnic spots and accessible facilities also add convenience for a full family outing.



For a quick and affordable weekend reset the El Paso Municipal Rose Gardens stand out as a peaceful, locally loved option.

Residents are encouraged to visit soon before the roses fade and the season ends around late October.

