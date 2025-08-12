Woman’s dogs uncover human remains for the third time in a year

By Riley Conlon

CENTER POINT, Alabama (WVTM) — A Jefferson County woman’s dogs have reportedly recovered human remains for the third time in a year.

On Aug. 9, deputies were called out to Fifth Place Northwest in the Center Point area on a report that possible human remains had been found, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

In the front yard of Paulina Mejia’s home, deputies located a long bone that was dragged there by one of her dogs.

Almost a year ago, a skull turned up at Mejia’s residence the same way. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on it, which showed the person had been shot.

While analysis developed a full DNA profile, the Jefferson County coroner said that it did not match anyone in the national database.

Four months later, on Dec. 12, Meijia’s dogs brought home a similar find: a human tibia. It was later determined that both bones came from the same person.

“It is kind of worrying me because it’s a really calm community around here,” Mejia said when she spoke to WVTM 13 last year. It’s nothing too crazy out here or anything. So it’s really shocking that the dogs were able to find something like that around this area.”

While we know of three discoveries, Meija says this is actually the fourth time her dogs have done this.

After the most recent bone was discovered, authorities were able to recover more remains in a nearby wooded area. Extra testing will be done to determine whether or not what was found is from the original victim.

