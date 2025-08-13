Concert raises more than $100,000 for tornado relief efforts

By Caleb Barnes

CORBIN, Kentucky (WLEX) — The merchandise line at Corbin Arena was full long before the Anne Wilson concert began. Standing in line, Lydia Hudson had a homemade sign.

“I made the sign because I live in northern Kentucky and I was so excited when she [Wilson] came,” Hudson said. “My dad showed me the tickets and I was really excited.”

Before the concert, Wilson had some time to reflect on her first time at the venue in Corbin.

“I used to come to concerts here all the time,” Wilson said. “Earlier today we were doing sound check and it was so cool just looking out into the arena with memories and finally getting to play here for myself.”

The signs, the atmosphere, and the songs mean a bit more when Wilson plays in Kentucky.

“I have history here that I remember growing up here having no plans of doing music with my life or a career in the industry,” said Wilson. “It’s cool to look back and to see that God’s just been writing a really cool story in my life, and I get to see that played out tonight in front of me.”

After a year full of deadly natural disasters – including the tornado that ripped through southern Kentucky – the concert had extra purpose to benefit those affected.

“What this does is give people a night out of hope and of joy,” said Kristin Walker Collins, CEO of Foundation Appalachian Kentucky. “We all know that music is healing for people and it gives us a time to be in fellowship and then place together in Corbin.”

The concert benefited Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, and they have been busy this year working to provide relief.

“People throw our region away and what disasters do is put us back in the spotlight, not always in the most shining example,” said Collins. “It does put us there and we are able at the foundation to help bring attention to this region that is worth living in and investing in and giving to.”

The benefit concert raised more $100,000 for relief efforts; a worthwhile investment for a worthwhile region.

“Every bit helps to rebuild and bring businesses back,” said Collins. “I love this place. I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

“To be able to give back to the community, specifically my hometown and my home state, it means a lot to be able to do this,” shared Wilson.

