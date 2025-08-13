El Paso Rainbow room is asking the public to donate for children and families in crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Child Protective Services caseworkers are often sent in the middle of the night to rescue a child or help a family escape an abusive situation. Many times, children leave with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

The Rainbow Room is asking for donations to help families in crisis. Items such as diapers, baby formula, clothing, school supplies, cleaning supplies, cribs, toddler beds, etc.

All donations can be dropped off at the Rainbow Room located at 501 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso, TX, Room 195, Today between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m