Elementary school teacher donates kidney to brother

By Nicole Aponte

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WLWT) — A second-grade teacher at Princeton City Schools is preparing for the new year – just months after an act of kindness that goes way beyond the classroom.

Janae Sneed sets up her classroom at Sharonville Elementary, ready to teach her students a lesson about giving.

“I’m very excited to meet some new friends,” Janae said. “I came back the last three weeks of school. My kids are super excited to see me. They have so many questions.”

Janae is used to being a source of strength for her kids. But this year, she showed up for her younger brother Brandon in a way that saved his life.

“It’s even stronger knowing that I’m always a part of my brother and he’s always now a part of me,” Janae said.

Back in 2014, Brandon was diagnosed with a rare disease. He’s been through treatment and dialysis ever since.

“Never rush things. Things may not happen your time, but as long as you keep faith that it’ll all work out,” Brandon said.

He needed a new kidney, and it turns out the perfect match was right beside him all along.

“We both had a feeling that this was going to be it. So ended up being able to work out,” Brandon said.

Doctors at UC Health say it’s not uncommon for family members to step up when a loved one needs an organ donation.

“This is very fulfilling to see that a family member could help,” said Dr. Taranpreet Kaur, UC Health associate professor of medicine.

Janae didn’t think twice about giving her kidney to her brother, and her school took notice.

“Our school secretary, she made me a little kidney, and she told me I will always and forever now have two kidneys,” Janae said.

One of her students even made her a card, one of her favorites, with a drawing of Janae, her brother, and the doctor performing the surgery.

School is back in session in a few days, and Janae is preparing some of the most important lessons she’ll teach this year that go way beyond the classroom.

“If you have something to give, then go for it. Don’t let fear get in the way of expanding love to other people,” Janae said.

As Janae gets back to teaching and Brandon gets to experience life to the fullest, they are so grateful for each other.

