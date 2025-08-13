FBI conducts multi-agency investigation cracking down on trafficking

By Jake Anderson, Madison Perales

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A joint investigation four years in the making between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigations and local enforcement. Tuesday’s operation was part of a nationwide FBI initiative to find violent criminals.

“The takedown today focused on disrupting and dismantling criminal activity here in Nebraska as part of our Operation Summer Heat,” Kowel said.

The agencies conducted “court-authorized” search warrants at 16 locations including four hotels and two homes, according to a Department of Justice press release.

The investigation was looking into human, sex and labor trafficking, along with fraud, money laundering, holding wanted fugitives, and holding, transporting and employing people in the country illegally. Officials said five suspects were arrested for federal charges.

The Department of Justice said 36-year-old Ketankumar Babubhai Chaudhari of Elkhorn, 42-year-old Rashmi Ajit Samani of Elkhorn, 32-year-old Amit Prahladbhai Chaudhari of Omaha, 33-year-old Amit Babubhai Chaudhari of Omaha and 38-year-old Maheshkumar Chaudhari of Norfolk were taken into custody for multiple charges.

So far, four people have been taken into custody for outstanding warrants, according to authorities.

FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge, Eugene Kowel said the FBI and HSI were going after hotel ownership and management.

“As of this morning, we’ve seized over a half million dollars in cash, approximately $65,000 worth of jewelry. and that’s just a partial count,” Kowel said.

The number of victims they found is still unknown, but they said the victims are as young as 12 years old.

“Minor children who should have been at school were also working for no pay,” Kowel said.

The federal search warrants were executed on Tuesday morning at hotels near I-80 and 13th Street; S 145th and Emily streets; 107th and L streets; and Fort Crook Frontage Road and Lloyd Street.

“This investigation revealed victims who were forced into sexual activity, living and working in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, and extorted to work in grueling jobs with little to no pay,” Kowel said.

The FBI said law enforcement received hundreds of calls from witnesses reporting suspicious activity that led to this discovery.

“One witness reported seeing two elderly workers sleeping on the floor of a crowded room, while cockroaches crept over them while they slept,” Kowel said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and removal officers were at these hotels, and confirmed to KETV they detained over 10 individuals who were in the country illegally.

ICE said some of those people have had mulitple prior removals.

Those people are still being investigated for any possible connections to the alleged crimes

Earlier this year, Omaha police arrested six different people on sex trafficking of a minor charges at The AmericInn.

