Former Colorado K9 kills police chief’s 3-year-old daughter, officials say

KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A former Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office K9 attacked the Burlington police chief’s 3-year-old daughter on Monday, killing her, officials from the police department and Kit Carson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

When Kit Carson County Sheriff Travis Belden and a deputy arrived at the scene of the attack, the dog was in a kennel. Paramedics arrived soon after and took the child to Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital, where they later died. The child has not been identified by name, but the Burlington Police Department said in a statement that she was the daughter of the department’s chief, Nathan Hill.

The dog was in service with the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office as a narcotics detection dog, but was recently taken out of service after the sheriff’s office ended its K9 program.

The sheriff’s office donated the dog to the Burlington Police Department, but it wasn’t actively in service, according to the Kit Carson County Sheriff’s Office, which said the German shepherd wasn’t trained in “bite work,” including protection or apprehension.” Hill was keeping the dog at his home at the time of the attack.

The dog was later taken to the Burlington Dog Pound, where it was euthanized. Officials have not said the age or gender of the dog.

Officials also haven’t said what may have led up to the attack and say the incident is still under investigation.

“The City of Burlington staff is a family, and our hearts are hurting for the family and those affected by this unfortunate event,” the Burlington Police Department said in a statement. “We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Kit Carson County Sheriff’s Office, Burlington Police Department, first responders and hospital staff for their swift and professional response. Their dedication and hard work in the face of adversity are truly commendable.”

Burlington is on Colorado’s Eastern Plains, about 170 miles east of Denver and about 12 miles from the Kansas state line

