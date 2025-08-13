Skip to Content
Loretto Academy shares school updates and new programs

Published 5:19 AM

ABC-7 joined Loretto Academy as they returned to school this week.

Loretto Academy started school on Aug. 11.

Athletics Director Oscar Nieto tells ABC-7 about their brand new weight room that will be unveiled in December.

They still need funds to finish the project, so they are hosting their 24th annual Golf Tournament to raise money for it.

It is open to the public to play, you can sign up here.

Helen Santamaria, SL shares with ABC-7 why Loretto Academy is important to El Paso and the surrounding communities. 

