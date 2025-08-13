National Science Foundation kills UTEP-led grant from 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The National Science Foundation has ended a UTEP-led grant that would have brought at least $15 million to the region.

The grant would have gone towards the Paso del Norte Defense and Aerospace Innovation Engine. It was originally awarded in January of 2024, but was deferred in April of 2024 and underwent a review.

The review was because the grant application had "incorrect statements", according to UTEP. The grant's principle investigator, Ahsan Choudhuri, said that wasn't the case. Choudhuri is currently on leave from the university and plans to retire at the end of the year. He had brought millions in grant funding to the university since starting in 2014.

The grant aimed to bring more high paying STEM jobs to the region and increase K-12 outreach to build interest in careers in Aerospace and Defense. The lead organizations for the grant were the Aerospace Center and the W.M Keck Center, both at UTEP.

ABC-7 reached out to the NSF, but have not heard back as of this time. We have also reached out to UTEP, who said they have no additional information to add.