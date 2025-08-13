Pvolve Brings Clinically Backed, Jennifer Aniston-Endorsed Women’s Fitness Method to Houston with Two New Studios

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 13, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s wellness scene is getting a powerful boost this summer as Pvolve, the science-led, clinically backed functional fitness brand designed specifically for women’s bodies, makes its highly anticipated debut in the Bayou City. Known for its low-impact, high-results method—and endorsed by Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston—Pvolve will open its first two area studios in two of Houston’s most health-conscious neighborhoods: Memorial and the Galleria.

The first location, Pvolve Memorial at 12850 Memorial Drive, Suite 1115, will celebrate its grand opening on August 23, 2025, while Pvolve Galleria, located at 5000 Westheimer Road, Suite #108, is set to welcome guests in early Fall 2025.

“We’re thrilled to bring Pvolve to Houston,” said Hanh To, Co-Owner of Pvolve Memorial and Pvolve Galleria. “Our method provides Houstonians with a unique, results-driven workout that’s not only effective but also gentle on the body—perfect for today’s wellness-minded women.”

A Smarter Way to Move

Founded in 2017 by Rachel Katzman, Pvolve was born from a personal need: sustainable movement that delivers real, visible results without punishing the body. After years of dealing with pain from traditional high-impact workouts, Katzman collaborated with medical experts to create a program that prioritizes strength, mobility, and joint longevity.

In 2023, Jennifer Aniston publicly endorsed Pvolve, crediting it for transforming her approach to fitness and fueling its rapid national and international expansion.

Unlike many conventional workouts, Pvolve’s method relies on resistance-based, low-impact movements that both sculpt the body and improve functional movement in everyday life. Each class is tailored to support women in all life stages—from postpartum to perimenopause and beyond—and is adaptable to all fitness levels. Clinical research conducted with the University of Exeter has shown that Pvolve can help reduce pain, increase strength, and boost confidence.

Houston’s Wellness Game-Changers

The Houston franchises are locally owned by Hanh To, Mark To, and Shawn Bishop, passionate entrepreneurs committed to elevating the city’s fitness landscape.

Pvolve Memorial offers 2,400 square feet of beautifully designed space featuring state-of-the-art equipment, inviting interiors, and a welcoming community hub.

Pvolve Galleria will offer a 2,000-square-foot boutique fitness environment with the same attention to detail and proprietary tools.

Both studios will feature:

Signature group classes led by certified trainers

On-demand and live virtual workouts for members on the go

One-on-one personal training sessions

Special events, corporate team-building, and private group bookings for occasions like bachelorette parties

Retail boutiques with Pvolve’s patented resistance equipment, branded apparel, and at-home wellness gear

Amenities include complimentary towel service, all workout equipment provided, and first-time visitor tutorials to help new members feel confident from day one.

Accessible Fitness Without Burnout

With flexible membership options—including unlimited monthly plans, class packs, intro offers, and corporate wellness packages—Pvolve makes premium, science-backed fitness accessible to a wide range of Houstonians.

“As a woman, I know how important it is to find a workout that respects your body,” said Hanh To. “Pvolve offers a smarter way to train—one that builds strength and confidence without leading to burnout or injury.”

Pvolve Memorial Hours:

Monday & Wednesday: 5:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Friday: 5:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Saturday & Sunday: 7:00 AM – 12:30 PM

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a functional fitness method rooted in clinical research, focusing on resistance-based, low-impact exercises that strengthen, sculpt, and improve how the body moves. With studios across the U.S. and internationally, Pvolve’s mission is to help women achieve long-term results through intelligent, sustainable movement.

