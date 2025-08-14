Contractors warn of scams as SE Wisconsin rebuilds after flooding

By Emily Pofahl

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — As Southeast Wisconsin has seen an unprecedented amount of collapsed basements and crumbling foundations from this week’s historic flooding, a local contracting company is warning of scammers who may try and take advantage of families trying to rebuild.

Bob Keefe, whose basement collapsed during Sunday morning’s storms near 91st and Mill, can no longer enter his home because the foundation is unsteady.

“I haven’t gone in the house because I don’t want the house collapsing,” Keefe said.

He managed to escape with only his heart and lung medication and the clothes on his back, and is now waiting to find out how much of the damage insurance will cover. Keefe said insurance adjusters are slammed with an influx of claims from the storm, and he isn’t expecting to get assigned an adjuster until the end of the week.

Kelly Keefe, his daughter, said the future is uncertain.

“We just don’t know what is next,” she said.

This uncertainty is something Rebecca Lopez, co-owner of Wisconsin Foundation Pros, warns could be exploited by scammers.

“They’ve lost their memories. They’ve lost their personal belongings. They’re getting taken advantage of by someone else, and that makes me a little bit angry, I’ll be honest,” Lopez said.

Lopez advises homeowners ask to see contractors’ licenses before hiring, as contractors in Milwaukee must be licensed through the city and the state.

“The city is going to have to come in and sign off and say, yes, it’s okay for you to come back in and live in this home,” Lopez explained.

If city inspectors see the home was repaired by someone unlicensed, they could withhold the building’s occupancy permit – restricting residents from moving back in.

“It could be doubly tragic for you,” Lopez said. “You would probably have to pay out of pocket again to have the work done by a licensed contractor.”

Lopez also warned homeowners to be wary of unsolicited offers for repair services and people going door-to-door.

Wisconsin Foundation Pros is part of the Wisconsin Association of Foundation Repair Professionals. WAFPR has a list of accredited contractors for a variety of home repairs.

