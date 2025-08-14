Nearly 2,000 Kentucky driver’s licenses revoked amid fraud investigation

By Karolina Buczek

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed that almost 2,000 Kentucky driver’s licenses have been revoked following allegations of a fraud scheme involving undocumented immigrants.

The governor said 1,985 driver’s licenses were discovered during routine reviews of credential applications and have since been revoked.

“The revoked credentials, if used, would not work at an airport and would be flagged if pulled over at a traffic stop,” Beshear said on Wednesday.

Beshear addressed the criminal investigation after a news report detailed a former clerk’s allegations earlier this week.

A former clerk told WDRB News that her co-workers were selling driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants for $200. She alleged this happened four to five times per day for at least two years at multiple branches across Kentucky.

When asked if the revoked licenses were issued to undocumented immigrants, Beshear declined to provide specific details.

“That’s part of the investigation. That’s part of the criminal investigation,” Beshear said. “There are a number of different reasons people might try to get a fake identification. I want to make sure I don’t get out in front of the Kentucky State Police and their current investigation.”

The governor did confirm that the employees allegedly involved in the scheme were not state workers.

“To our knowledge, all employees involved have been hired through a temp agency and have been terminated,” Beshear said.

