Those in shelters not surprised about Utah’s rising homeless numbers

By Averie Klonowski

Click here for updates on this story

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSTU) — The new report showing homelessness had increased by 18% in Utah came as no surprise to those at the Switchpoint Overflow Homeless Shelter in West Valley City.

Allan Weigand has been at the shelter for the last eight months while he looks for a new job, and says it’s always busy at Switchpoint.

“They take care of you. They listen to you. I mean, we have rules and they’re very strict on them,” said Weigand.

According to the Point-In-Time Count, 4,500 Utahns experienced homelessness on a single night.

“Another thing that really scares me, I’m seeing a lot more younger, younger and younger people,” Weigand added.

Homelessness in Utah shows sharp rise, including increase in children:

Weigand ended up at the West Valley City shelter after supporting his late wife through her illness.

“The bills. The services, and stuff like that,” he explained.

Now, Weigand is looking for his next career opportunity.

“I know there are a lot of people here that want to work, that are having a hard time finding a job,” he said. “That’s all we want, we don’t want a handout. Just a hand up.”

Switchpoint opened its doors in November 2023 and has been busy ever since.

“We have not slowed down at all from the very beginning … three weeks in, we were at full capacity,” said shelter overflow site manager Paulina Barrios.

The shelter, which offers help with food, education, and medical issues, originally opened with 170 guests but has since expanded its capacity to 190.

Weigand explained that even when he does secure a job, high prices will remain a concern. But, each day, the shelter gives him support and hope to get where he wants to go.

“Miss Paulina. She’s amazing. She has to give ____ but she’s amazing,” said Weigand. “She scares me a little bit.”

Allan shared a good reminder that when you can look up, you can get up:

“Sometimes it is, life knocks us down and we’re trying to get up,” he shared.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.