Trump and Epstein’s relationship, blood pressure guidelines, college hookup culture: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Emily Scolnick, CNN

A copyright battle over the viral children's song "Baby Shark" has finally come to an end. An American songwriter had taken the tune's Korean creators to court over plagiarism allegations.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

President Donald Trump has long tried to distance himself from billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019. But a CNN review of court records, photographs, interviews, and other public documents reveals a relationship that endured until the mid-2000s.

Your medical provider may be more aggressive about high blood pressure levels at your next appointment. And brace yourself: The first new guidelines from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology since 2017 suggest abstaining from alcohol to keep you healthy.

Casual sex is often considered the norm in college, but many people don’t consider all of the negative consequences of it. Dr. Jill Grimes analyzes what students overlook and provides advice to consider before swiping right.

Also happening at colleges? Deals between the Trump administration and several prominent universities. At this point, very few school leaders still openly criticize the current administration — and those who do are fighting an increasingly lonely battle.

The composer is American theater’s favorite punching bag, with all of his shows attracting some degree of hostility and often confusing viewers. But new, radical, drastically modern revivals of his most famous shows are bringing his work into the 21st century.

🦟 J.No: Jennifer Lopez was recently joined on stage by an unexpected guest. She casually dismissed the intruder — a long-legged insect — and thanked her fans.

🌡️ Glimpse of the future: Edoardo Delille and Giulia Piermartiri’s photos of the Maldives are dystopian, but they also ring alarm bells. As scientists predict that the country could become uninhabitable by 2050 due to rising sea levels, these unsettling images offer a preview of what that future may hold if the climate crisis isn’t promptly addressed.

What city (pictured above) is the best in the world for 20-somethings, according to Time Out?

A. Shanghai, China

B. Tokyo, Japan

C. Bangkok, Thailand

D. Cape Town, South Africa

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Young residents of Bangkok scored the city highly for happiness, affordability and as a great place to meet new people on Time Out’s annual survey.

