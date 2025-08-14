Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia officially changes name to Xfinity Mobile Arena

By Tom Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — It’s officially time to say goodbye to the Wells Fargo Center and hello to the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The shared South Philadelphia arena changed its name Thursday, weeks before it was originally scheduled to take effect.

Chopper 3 was over the center as crews were putting the finishing touches on adding the Xfinity Mobile Arena signs to the building.

Comcast Spectacor said the name change is now in effect, and exterior signage will be revealed in September.

It’s the first time the arena has changed names since 2010, when it went from Wachovia to Wells Fargo Center. The arena has had a number of names since it opened in 1996, including Spectrum II, CoreStates Center and First Union Center.

The name change does not impact any previously scheduled events, Comcast Spectacor said.

The Xfinity Mobile Arena name change will be in effect through the 2030-31 season.

A new shared arena for the Flyers and Sixers is planned for the South Philly sports complex. Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment have previously said they expect the new arena to be ready in 2031.

The new shared arena was announced before the WNBA announced it would be expanding to Philadelphia in 2030. The Philly WNBA team, also owned by HBSE and Comcast Spectacor, will likely play its inaugural season at Xfinity Mobile Arena before the new arena is set to open in 2031.

