ABC-7 at 4: KTEP to Raise Funds to Pay for NPR Content

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - KTEP Public Media, of the University of Texas at El Paso, announced that it will hold a fundraising drive to raise funds for its popular National Public Radio programming for the upcoming fiscal year.

ABC-7 reported that NPR programming was funded through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting . According to KTEP, CPB has lost its federal funding and will close, leaving a significant funding gap. They have set a goal to raise $50,000 to help cover the cost of NPR licensing for the next fiscal year.

Listeners can tune in, discover new music, and support the station that is a staple in the Borderland community by visiting KTEP.org or givingto.utep.edu/KTEP.

KTEP Emergency Fund Drive Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 15: 6 p.m. to Midnight

Saturday, Aug. 16: 11 a.m. to Midnight

Anchor programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered will continue uninterrupted during the drive.