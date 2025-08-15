Caretaker accused of leaving patient covered in feces and garbage

By Michael Martin

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KSTU) — A man acting as a caretaker for a North Ogden woman was arrested after paramedics alerted officials, leading to police finding the victim’s bed surrounded by garbage and covered in feces.

Connor Ross Moranville, 29, was arrested on Tuesday.

North Ogden Police were called to the home for a welfare check on Thursday after paramedics reported the 60-year-old woman’s condition, adding that it appeared that she had not been taken care of for days.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with Moranville, who stated he was the primary caretaker of the woman. According to Moranville, the woman had been at the home for a week or two following surgery, which left the victim with a physical impairment and unable to care for herself.

Inside the home, officers found a mattress in the living room, which Moranville claimed to have moved to make it easier to care for the woman. The arrest report said the bed used by Moranville was surrounded by garbage and empty alcohol bottles.

At that point, Moranville refused to allow officers to search the bedroom where the woman was being kept to verify her living conditions. Adult Protective Services later interviewed Moranville, where he allegedly admitted to feeding the victim but not cleaning her after she had soiled herself.

On Tuesday, detectives provided a search warrant and found garbage and empty alcohol containers throughout the home, including the victim’s bedroom. On the woman’s bed, investigators found a large feces stain, in addition to cat feces smeared into the carpet of her room.

In another room inside the house, police found a marijuana grinder and pipe that Moranville admitted to being his.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, while Moranville was arrested and faces charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

