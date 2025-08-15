Rep. Tony Gonzales uses derogatory term to describe gun buyback program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales used a derogatory term for mentally impaired individuals to describe the final gun buyback event being held in El Paso.

He reposted a social media post on the platform X about the event saying:

"Tell me you’re r******* without telling me you’re r*******. These gimmicks never work. How about instead hire more police officers?"

Then hours later he posted in response to criticism he was getting from his original post:

"Honestly didn’t know there was a “r-word” hard to keep up with all the woke-ism. And I’m not talking about a person with a disability. I’m referring to a retard who thinks gun buy backs work. How about you help hire additional police officers for El Paso instead of trying to defund them!"

Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar called the remarks "shameful and disgusting."

"He chose to try and denigrate El Paso county and in the process not only did he try to denigrate the community he represents in congress but he used a term that good people do not use that people who understand intellectual disabilities do not use," Escobar stated.

El Paso County will hold its final gun buyback this Saturday. A new state law will make buy back events illegal in Texas starting in September.