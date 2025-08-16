El Paso County hosts final gun buyback

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso County is hosting its fourth and final gun buyback today from 8 AM to 12 PM at the Ascarate County Tax Office.

Participants can receive prepaid gift cards for turning in unwanted firearms, with $50 for dismantled or incomplete guns, $100 for rifles and shotguns, $150 for handguns and $200 for assault rifles.

The event is anonymous, no questions asked, encouraging turnout from the community.

Officials say ghost guns are not accepted due to tracking concerns.

Starting September 1st, gun buyback events will be outlawed in the state of Texas a result of House bIll 30-53 that was signed by Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year.

Officials say ghost guns, which are not assembled by a manufacturer, are not accepted because there's no way of tracking them, and they could have been used in a crime.

More than 400 weapons were turned in during gun buybacks in El Paso during 2023 and 2024. Almost 300 have been turned in so far in 2025.