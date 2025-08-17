Breastfeeding Awareness Month: Breaking Myths, Building Support

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month, and health experts say it’s a time to highlight both the benefits and the challenges that come with nursing.

Alejandra Iglesias, a registered nurse and international board-certified lactation consultant in El Paso, says many families don’t realize just how many health benefits breastfeeding provides.

“It’s important to raise awareness because a lot of people don’t know all the benefits of breastfeeding like promoting gut health or even lowering the risk of cancer in women,” Iglesias said.

She adds that breastfeeding also plays a major role in infant development.

“My favorite is that it’s easier to digest. It’s better for their digestive system. It coats their gut, promotes good health even long-term. It develops their brain. It promotes bonding.” Iglesias explained.

Still, she notes there are misconceptions that discourage new mothers.

“One big misconception is that it’s going to hurt, when it really shouldn’t,” Iglesias said.

She also pointed out that breastfeeding doesn’t always come naturally and often requires help. At her hospital, there are five lactation consultants available to assist new mothers.

“Breastfeeding is more difficult than people think. It’s not something that comes supernaturally. But with support, it does get easier,” Iglesias said.

Ultimately, Iglesias says every family’s journey looks different.

“Anything is better than nothing. Some moms pump, some use formula — the important thing is finding what works best for both mom and baby.”