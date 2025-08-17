Skip to Content
Camp East Montana Opens for operation

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA)-- According to ICE’s Camp East Montana at Fort Bliss, Texas, is a short-term, soft-sided federal detention facility for housing migrants who are in removal proceedings or who have final orders of removal.

The facility currently has an operating capacity of 1,000, but the capability to expand to 5,000 beds. Protesters gathered outside Fort Bliss, calling for the Trump administration to close the camp.

"We are demanding that this administration do what they say they're going to do. If they're not going to close the camps. At a minimum, we need access to people who have due process and should have access to attorneys. We also recognize that there's supposed to be a law library, and we won't be holding this administration accountable, that people in these systems have that basic access," said Marisa Limón Garza, the Executive Director of Las Americas

