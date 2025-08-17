Texas man reunited with his lost college ring 56 years after it slipped into the Long Island Sound

By Carolyn Gusoff

LONG ISLAND, New York (WCBS) — After spending more than a half century at the bottom of the Long Island Sound, a long lost college ring has been reunited with its owner.

It’s thanks to Port Jefferson resident Dave Orlowski, who uses a metal detector to hunt for history and treasures. He’s unearthed dozens of jewels, but their owners can be unknowable.

“I don’t do it for money. I do it for the thrill,” Orlowski said. “You never know what you’re going to pull out.”

Weeks ago, at Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai, Orlowski pulled out a priceless treasure, complete with an ID.

“It said Alfred DiStefano, class of 1969, Fordham University,” Orlowski said.

That started another hunt. Orlowski contacted Karen Manning, the Facebook page administrator for the Fordham Class of ’69.

“Al sent me a message, and I said, ‘Did you lose your Fordham ring?’ And he said yes, a long time ago,” Manning explained.

Fifty-six years ago, to be precise.

The ring was shipped to Alfred DiStefano in Texas, where the retired doctor had his postman record the reunion.

“This is a miracle. I couldn’t describe it any other way,” he said.

He recalled watching the sunset on a pier near Cedar Beach in 1969.

“I remember it like it was yesterday. I remember watching it slip off my finger into the water, and it was deep,” he said. “I said, it’s gone.”

DiStefano said the gold palladium ring held up remarkably well after spending 56 years in the Long Island Sound.

“It’s great. I haven’t taken it off since I got it. I figured if I make it another 56 years, it will be on my finger. They can bury me in it,” he said.

The ring, worth about $100 in 1969, could now have been sold for more than $3,000. Orlowski credits his wife for helping him decide it was worth far more than its weight in gold.

“She said if it were your ring, you would want it returned, and I said question answered, right there,” Orlowski said.

“I think a lot of people would not go out of their way, the extra mile. He did, and I really appreciate it,” DiStefano said.

“He’s very happy. It makes me happy that it made him happy,” Orlowski said.

The ring was buried more than a foot deep. With the help of good hearts, it found its way home.

