Book returned to Texas library with a note decades after being checked out

By Laura Hartog

Click here for updates on this story

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — A library book due to be returned to the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) in July of 1943 is now back.

The SAPL says the novel “Your Child, His Family, and Friends” by Frances Bruce Strain was returned in the mail over the summer.

The book came from Oregon with a note explaining the book was discovered after a death. “I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore.”

The library dropped late fees in 2021.

You can view the book during August in the lobby of the Central Library. Then it will be sold to support local libraries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.