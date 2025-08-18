Hidden cameras in rooms at motels raided in sex trafficking bust, according to court documents

By Greta Goede

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KMTV) — Authorities plan to seize four metro motels involved in a major sex and labor trafficking investigation, leaving current residents scrambling to find new housing.

“I had to cash out my 401K just to find somewhere to go and what to do,” said motel resident Erin Sterz said.

Late Thursday, employees and guests were informed that authorities plan to seize the buildings before the end of the month following raids earlier this week that uncovered disturbing allegations of surveillance and exploitation.

Kenneth Coup, who is staying at the former Roadway Inn in Bellevue, expressed uncertainty about his immediate future.

“I just paid my rent Monday night, I paid for another week. I paid until the 19th so I figured I am staying until the 19th unless they physically remove me,” Coup said.

Erin Stertz told KMTV she felt she was being watched while staying at the Bellevue motel.

“They knew my dog was on the bed, they knew stuff they shouldn’t have known,” Stertz said.

According to the affidavit, one woman told investigators she believed there was a camera in her room after an employee showed her a video of her own sexual assault that took place in her hotel room.Another employee told investigators the wife of the hotel owner would watch the surveillance footage like “it was the equivalent of a daytime soap opera.”

Captain Eric Sellers with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office explained how such surveillance might be concealed.

“You will see them on fake fire alarms, just a little pin hole camera that will transmit to where they are at or someone will have to remove it and take a drive out of there,” Sellers said.

According to Sellers, vigilance is important for everyone, regardless of where they stay.

“I would put the do not disturb sign on your door, lock your door, double lock your door first you can while you’re in there,” Sellers said.

The owner of the motels, Ken Chaudari, and four others have been charged with sex and labor trafficking and drug crimes. They are due back in court Friday.

