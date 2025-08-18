Injured hiker rescued after slipping, falling 50-100 feet down Mount Pierce, Fish and Game says

By Matt Leighton

BEAN’S GRANT, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Massachusetts hiker was rescued after slipping and falling 50-100 feet down Mount Pierce in the White Mountains, authorities said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, they were notified of the hiker who fell near a scenic overlook.

The hiker from Braintree, Massachusetts, was 0.6 miles up Crawford Path on a spur trail, Fish and Game said. Rescuers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Twin Mountain Fire and Rescue and Mountain Rescue were called to help.

Volunteers were able to carry the injured hiker down to an ambulance by 7:10 p.m., authorities said.

The hiker was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Fish and Game said.

