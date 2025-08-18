Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie: This is the latest celebrity-favorite bikini

By Natalie Hammond, CNN

(CNN) — If your surname is Hadid, Jenner or Lipa, a summer break isn’t so much switching on your out-of-office for one precious week but a seemingly endless stretch of sun and sea. And while the backdrops of their photo “dumps” on Instagram might vary, from the pristine deck of a private yacht to a no-filter-necessary beach shack, what their holiday snaps have in common is their swimwear.

When Kylie Jenner posted a mirror selfie of a polka-dot two-piece — caption: “italian summer yes pleaseeee 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍” — the bikini in question was by Frankies Bikinis. (In fact, it was a part of a collaboration between the swimwear brand and Jenner’s own label Khy.)

Frankie Bikinis was also the official uniform at a recent getaway hosted by Hailey Bieber’s beauty brand Rhode in Mallorca, where a bevy of bikini-clad influencers celebrated Rhode’s new citrusy lip tint with on-theme swimwear (some wore Frankies’ Kealy bikini set in a delectably Instagrammable shade called “yellow iris”). Dua Lipa, who has been photographed in Italy with fiancé Callum Turner this summer, packed a black number from Frankies (a collaboration with fashion label Réalisation Par, it fastens between the cups with a crocheted pair of cherries). Meanwhile, a Frankies Bikinis set recently worn by Sabrina Carpenter is quite literally an itty-bitty, teenie-weenie, yellow polka dot bikini.

Frankies Bikinis’ USP is the undeniable skimpy factor, which, perhaps unsurprisingly, was the launchpad for Francesca Aiello, who co-founded the label with her mother, Mimi, in 2012. The Malibu native resorted to making her own bikinis in high school because she couldn’t find anything on-brand enough. “I wanted to feel cute, confident, and feminine in my swim. The tinier, the better. That mindset still inspires the brand today,” she told CNN.

Aiello’s life outside school revolved around ocean activities, from junior lifeguarding to surfing to water-polo practice, which meant a bikini was always waiting on her passenger seat and became a kind of second skin. Aiello took her uniform seriously from the start. “I was driving downtown almost every day, sourcing fabrics, meeting with sample sewers, pattern makers, and trying to find local factories that could bring my vision to life. It was all trial and error.” Aiello’s range of bikini styles vary, though several come with cups the size of tortilla chips and high-cut bottoms that soar towards the hip bones. “People were judgmental of my skimpy bikinis in the beginning… Until they wanted one for themselves,” she said.

The newfound popularity of Frankies Bikinis, which has expanded into clothing, accessories and activewear as of 2019, follows a growing preference in recent years for one-piece swimsuits. The tide now appears to be turning, according to Grace Neal, Selfridges’ buying manager for denim, body and activewear, noting that sales of bikinis and swim separates are currently outperforming one-piece swimwear.

The bikini’s versatility is a strong selling point. “The ability to mix and match sizes, styles, and colors adds to the bikini’s appeal, especially as self-expression becomes increasingly important to consumers,” observed Fflur Roberts, head of luxury goods at research firm Euromonitor International. “Many people also wear bikini tops as standalone fashion items, further blurring the lines between swimwear and everyday apparel,” she added.

“For me, skimpy bikinis aren’t a trend, they’re a lifestyle,” said Aiello. “It’s about owning your confidence and feeling empowered in whatever you’re wearing.”

In 2022, Victoria’s Secret acquired a minority interest in Frankies Bikinis, investing $18 million in the process (Aiello described it as her “biggest pinch-me moment,” adding, “I grew up shopping there from the time I was 12 so it felt incredibly full circle.”) Online fashion retailer ASOS began to stock the brand in 2024. Brands director Shazmeen Malik applauded Frankies Bikinis for being “committed to crafting styles that make women feel more confident.” She added that its “iconic collab moments, limited collections and curated drops keep it feeling exciting.”

Indeed, while Frankies Bikinis’ roster of collaborators is impressive (Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Richie Grainge and Pamela Anderson, to name a few), Aiello admits that it wasn’t part of her original business plan.

“Collaborations weren’t really a thing back in 2012,” she said. “When Sofia Richie approached me about designing a collection together, I couldn’t say no. The most rewarding part is bringing someone’s vision to life and creating something that feels personal to both of us,” said Aiello, who has subsequently become her own poster woman. In the Frankies Bikinis x Khy campaign, Aiello poses side-by-side with Jenner, both sporting leopard-spotted collab bikinis. Kendall Jenner’s comment underneath an Instagram post promoting the launch said it all: “hot”.

Despite the label’s recent success, Aiello hopes to maintain a personal connection with her fans, as well as finding new ones. “My biggest goal is to continue growing our swim and apparel lines and reach more women around the world,” said Aiello. “I want every girl to feel like there’s a Frankies Bikinis piece made just for her.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.