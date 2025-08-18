Man shoots at teens in car after “ding dong ditch” prank



By Steven Rosenbaum

FRISCO, Texas (KTVT) — A Frisco man faces three felony charges after firing a gun at group of teenagers who attempted a “ding dong ditch” prank at his house.

The Frisco Police Department said Monday that 58-year-old Damon Wolfe was arrested for the incident, which happened on the night of July 28.

Wolfe had called 911 just before 11 p.m. that night, telling dispatchers that he had shot at someone who tried to kick in his door, police said. Officers who responded to the scene on Scottsdale Way said Wolfe left his residence, walked into the street and fired multiple rounds at a passing car he believed was involved.

Later that night, officers responded to a vehicle that had been shot at. Police said the driver and two passengers first said they were shot at while on Legacy Drive, but eventually admitted the shooting happened after doing a “ding dong ditch” prank in a random neighborhood.

Police found three bullet holes in the vehicle, and detectives canvassed the neighborhood for evidence.

Based on the investigation, police said they found enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Wolfe on three counts of aggravated assault, one count for each person in the vehicle. Wolfe was arrested on Aug. 7.

In light of this incident, Frisco’s police chief is urging parents to warn their kids against participating in certain challenges they may see on social media.

“The teens involved in this case are very fortunate they were not shot and killed or seriously injured. For homeowners, it is important to understand that there are legal and criminal consequences for running outside and shooting at a vehicle fleeing the scene. The bullets fired in this offense could have easily struck neighbors’ houses and had deadly consequences. This entire incident is completely senseless and avoidable had better decisions been made by all involved,” chief David Shilson said.

