By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

August 18, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Trump’s sweeping tariffs promised strength; instead they raise prices, rattle jobs, and sideline democracy. Houston entrepreneurs, economists, and policy veterans explain the real costs—and how our community can push back. The short of it Donald Trump rebranded April 2, 2025, as “Liberation Day” and pledged blanket tariffs on 90+ countries. The sales pitch: easy revenue and “tough” negotiating leverage. The reality, according to economists and operators who actually balances the books? Higher prices for families, uncertainty for employers, and a chilling effect on democracy’s guardrails—alliances, independent institutions, and transparent rulemaking. Houston knows the stakes. In a city powered by small businesses—from barber chairs to energy services—uncertainty is the silent tax. You can budget for a higher bill; you can’t budget for a moving target.

What experts say (and what Houston feels) “Today, tariffs are the highest they’ve been since the 1930s…pass-through is now hitting both consumers and small firms that depend on imported inputs.” — Dr. Neale Mahoney, Stanford economist • Pass-through is here. After months of hedging and margin-squeezing, costs are showing up in the “hard data”—from toys to textiles to tomatoes. • Small businesses take the hit first. Roughly half of U.S. imports feed domestic production, not store shelves. When inputs spike, Main Street margins evaporate. • Labor market risk. Cooling job growth plus tariff turmoil raises the odds that hiring freezes become layoffs. “This isn’t economic strategy—it’s political theater. Brazil, India, and China won’t bend; they’ll band together.” — Dr. Anil Deolalikar, UC Riverside • Geopolitical backfire. Punitive, on-again/off-again tariffs push BRICS economies closer, undermining America’s long-term leverage and isolating U.S. exporters. • Carve-outs breed cronyism. Exemptions for favored sectors reward lobby power, not broad public interest—a democratic red flag. “97% of all U.S. importers are small businesses. They don’t have compliance teams to chase shifting rules.” — Dilawar Syed, former U.S. SBA Deputy Administrator • Paperwork surge, capital crunch. Tariffs add forms, fees, and delays—time and cash small firms don’t have. • Equity impact. Minority- and immigrant-owned firms—so central to Houston’s economy—are disproportionately exposed to cost shocks and financing barriers. • “Our bundles had to jump from $75 to $110. Foot traffic slowed, marketing spend soared, and customers stretched installs from months to quarters.” — Marcus Bowers, She’s Happy Hair (Houston) • A Houston case study. Real entrepreneurs are raising prices, offering financing, and running flash sales to keep doors open—a survival playbook, not a growth plan.

The historical echo: Smoot-Hawley déjà vu (with Wi-Fi) We’ve seen this movie. The Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act (1930) turbocharged retaliation, strangled trade, and worsened the downturn. Today’s economy is more services-heavy and globally entangled, but the core lesson stands: broad, unpredictable tariffs invite retaliation, empower insiders, and raise prices at home.

Why this is a democracy story—not just an economics story Democracy is more than ballots; it’s predictable rules, open institutions, and shared facts. Trump’s tariff regime short-circuits all three: 1. Rule by decree: Sudden, sweeping announcements—then walk-backs, then carve-outs—replace transparent process with spectacle. Markets freeze; citizens can’t plan. 2. Crony channels: CEOs who can “bend the knee” get carve-outs; Main Street gets compliance bills. That’s not free enterprise; that’s favoritism. 3. Allies alienated: You can’t build a coalition to balance China while taxing your allies’ exports. The strategy undercuts the mission. Bottom line: When economic rules swing on a rally or a grudge, trust erodes—in markets and in government. That’s not strength; it’s soft sabotage.

What Houston should watch (and do) next Watch • Holiday prices: Apparel, electronics accessories, toys, furniture—expect sticker creep. • Hiring signals: Slower postings, longer freezes, more gig shifts replacing payroll jobs. • Local supply pivots: Distributors shifting away from India/Brazil/China to Vietnam/Malaysia/Mexico—with mixed reliability and new risks.

Do • Document the damage. Save tariff-related invoices, CBP duty notices, shipping surcharges. Send them to your House and Senate offices. (Screenshots count.) • Pool purchasing. Co-ops among neighborhood retailers can negotiate better freight and input pricing. • Finance smart. Use lines of credit for inventory gaps; reserve high-APR products for emergencies only. • Tell your story. Op-eds, council testimony, chamber meetings. Policy moves when the human math is visible.

Policy guardrails worth fighting for • Narrow, security-based tariffs with sunsets and metrics. Targeted beats blanket. Congressional oversight required. • SMB relief triggers. When duties exceed thresholds, automatic fee waivers, fast-track deferrals, and SBA micro-grants kick in. • Transparency by default. Publish tariff rationales, timelines, and exemption criteria—no pay-to-play opacity. • Ally alignment first. If the goal is countering coercive trade, start with allied carve-ins, not carve-outs.

Call it what it is Tariffs can be a legitimate, limited tool. Trump’s version is a political bludgeon—loud enough to scare investors, clumsy enough to bruise shoppers, and cynical enough to reward insiders. Houston’s innovators—hair entrepreneurs, taquería owners, machinists, indie designers—aren’t asking for favors. They’re asking for rules they can see, budgets they can plan, and alliances that hold. That’s democracy in practice. Let’s defend it—with receipts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611