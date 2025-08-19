Clariza Reyes’ return to college lands her as 2025 Gucci Changemaker

By Donald Sparks

August 19, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON (Aug. 19, 2025) – It had been eight years since Clariza Reyes fully finished a semester in college, and after one semester at Houston City College (HCC), the 28-year-old Interior Design student is now a Gucci Changemaker.

While taking part in HCC’s Interior Design program over the Spring 2025 semester, Reyes applied for the renowned fashion designer company’s Gucci Changemakers Scholarship and was selected as one of just 10 scholarship recipients – the only Gucci Changemaker from a community college.

“When applying for the scholarship, the initial prompt was ‘A Future Untold’,” she said. “I felt that the prompt resonated with me because of my focus on innovative design and sustainable materials.”

Reyes submitted three samples of her portfolio that represented connecting the new and old, technologically advanced and ancient, and using technology as a tool to connect people with nature instead of distancing apart.

“My art practice ranges from music, design, community connection and fabrication,” she said. “In everything that I do, I hope to reflect the wisdom of those who came before me, the people who originally came from this land and from my ancestral heritage as a Filipina American.”

She praised HCC Interior Design faculty Jackie Berry, Shasta Beveridge and HCC West Houston Institute (WHI) Director Jordan Carswell for their support in her academic journey and for confirming the path she would like to take her education.

Her most recent project was through the summer SEED Program at the WHI. During the 5-week course, her team was given a prompt that revolved around community connection to nature through design, using 3D Concrete Printing technology and CNC (computer numerical control) fabrication.

“I designed a native plant sensory garden, filling a space with plants that engage the senses through sight, touch and smell,” Reyes said. “I also designed 3D Concrete printed pavers, a few CNC cut metal support structures and a trellis inspired by root systems. I titled this project ‘Rooted in Our Senses’ and designed the space with the intention to connect the community around it to nature through the senses.”

Berry mentioned it was a pleasure working with Reyes for the first time during this summer’s SEED class.

“Though I had not taught her previously, I was immediately impressed by her talent, maturity, and strong sense of design leadership,” Berry said. “Clariza brought a thoughtful, driven presence to her team and played a key role in guiding their sensory garden concept to a successful and creative outcome. What stood out most was her ability to think beyond the traditional boundaries of interior design, a quality we deeply value in our program.”

The 2025 Gucci Changemaker recipients were selected from thousands of applicants across the North American continent. The Changemakers program includes a multi-year $5 million Impact Fund for non-profit organizations and a $1.5 million scholarship program, demonstrating Gucci’s commitment to creating lasting social impact in our communities and the fashion industry.

Reyes was both ecstatic and surprised upon notification she was selected as a Gucci Changemaker and earning a $20,000 scholarship.

“I felt confident about my application, and I know that I put a lot of time and energy into my work, but I felt that being a community college student put me at a lower level than the others,” she said.” Despite this I still applied and was selected as the only community college student in my cohort!”

Reyes also was offered the chance to take part in the six-week Gucci Program for Scholars.

“During the Gucci Program for Scholars I have connected with professionals at Gucci, received mentorship, and am fulfilling a project that will be presented to Gucci Executives,” she said. “I hope to be able to tell the story of heritage of my community and the earth in the same way, through thoughtful design, ethical fabrication and a soulful focus on sustainable innovation.”

