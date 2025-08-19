El Paso and Juarez youth join historic jubilee in Rome.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Fifty young people from the Diocese of El Paso took part in a spiritual journey of a lifetime traveling to Rome to join more than one million young Catholics for the 2025 Jubilee of Youth.

The Jubilee is a worldwide Catholic celebration that happens only once every 25 years. The Youth Jubilee gathers young Catholics from across the globe for Masses, cultural exchanges, and prayer with the Pope.

The pilgrimage was part of the Church’s yearlong celebration marking the 2,025th anniversary of the Incarnation of the Lord.

Over ten days, the group visited sacred sites including St. Peter’s Basilica, Florence’s Cathedral, and passed through the Holy Doors of the Vatican. They also attended a special Mass focused on the role of youth in shaping the future of the Church.

“Cada vez que entraba en una iglesia del Vaticano, se me salían las lágrimas… cada templo me movía el corazón,” said one youth participant, describing the emotion of stepping inside the Vatican’s historic churches.

The highlight came during a vigil and special Mass where Pope Leo were celebrated. Many of the El Paso pilgrims said being so close to the Holy Father was unforgettable.

“Nunca pensé que estaría tan cerca del Papa, fue una experiencia increíble. Me sentí muy bendecida,” shared another participant.

Before heading home, the group made a final stop in Assisi, walking in the footsteps of St. Francis. Leaders say the journey left the youth with a deeper faith and a mission to inspire their community once they return to El Paso.

