How to stay safe on the roads during monsoon season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monsoon season is here in the Borderland. July, August, and September are the wettest months of the year, and with that rain comes dangerous driving conditions.

Hydroplaning can occur with water on the roads, especially when driving at high speeds. ABC-7 spoke with Lauren Macias-Cervantes, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation. She gave tips on how to avoid hydroplaning when driving in the rain.

"When there's severe weather, you want to make sure you plan ahead," said Macias-Cervantes. "You have to go a bit slower, you don't want to drive distracted, and make sure you leave with plenty of time for delays."

ABC-7 will have more details on ABC-7 at 10, including how to make sure to keep your tires healthy throughout the year.