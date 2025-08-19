Local vet starts mobile in-home euthanasia service for peaceful pet goodbyes

By Lisa Lete

Click here for updates on this story

RIGBY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Putting a pet to sleep is one of the most difficult decisions a pet owner faces, and a new east Idaho business is working to make that process gentler and less stressful for people and their beloved companions.

Dr. Dustin Clark, a local veterinarian and east Idaho native, has launched Better Home Goodbyes, a mobile veterinary service that provides in-home euthanasia for pets. Partnering with him is practice manager and veterinary technician Katie Straw.

Better Home Goodbyes offers pet owners and families the option to say farewell to their animals in the comfort of their home and grieve in private, rather than in a clinic setting.

Based in Rigby, Better Home Goodbyes will travel up to three hours from Idaho Falls in any direction to provide end-of-life care for pets and help owners and their families through this difficult time.

Clark said the idea grew from his years working in traditional clinics, where he often witnessed owners and pets struggle through end-of-life visits.

“Pets are already sick, nervous, and stressed when they come into a clinic,” said Clark. “Owners are emotional, and many leave the clinic in tears, which is awkward and uncomfortable for them and others in the office. Then they have to drive home in an emotional state without their pet.”

“Our goal is to provide an alternative to the clinic by offering in-home euthanasia,” Straw added. “By choosing a peaceful setting, pets can pass surrounded by familiar scents, loving owners, and the calm they deserve. And while most families prefer home to put their pets to sleep, we’ve also honored requests at places like Palisades Reservoir, local parks, or backyards — wherever it feels like home for them and their pet.”

To ensure the service would complement, not compete with, existing veterinary clinics, Clark reached out to colleagues from St. Anthony to Pocatello to gauge the need for this type of care and to measure their level of support.

“This is a way to work in partnership with our colleagues in traditional practices and not compete with them,” said Clark. “Their feedback was overwhelmingly positive, and Better Home Goodbyes now receives referrals directly from local clinics.”

The mobile service accommodates a wide range of animals—including dogs, cats, horses, cows, goats, pigs, exotic pets, and pocket pets. Owners can choose to bury their pets at home or arrange cremation services for small animals through the company.

Before any procedure, Clark and Straw talk with families to honor their pet’s life, gather a history, and ensure the decision is the right one. They also take time to focus on children who may be struggling with the loss.

Better Home Goodbyes operates 24/7, offering on-call service for pets who have been hit by a car or injured somehow, as well as scheduled appointments ranging from same day to several weeks out.

Since there is no physical office, the best way to schedule is to contact Straw directly at 208-821-1606.

“My phone is always on,” Straw said. “Sometimes it’s easier for people to text because making this kind of call can be so emotional. I always answer a call, no matter the hour.”

“We believe in this. One of my mentors told me that ‘if you practice good medicine, the business will take care of itself.’ We believe this is the best way to say goodbye to a pet,” Clark concluded.

More information can be found at bettrhomegoodbyes.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.