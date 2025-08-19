Lynn Clouser: Honoring Missouri City’s Legacy While Building Its Future

By Burt Levine

Click here for updates on this story

August 19, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In Missouri City, history is never far from the present—it’s in the traditions families uphold, the values passed down through generations, and the leaders who continue to carry the torch of service. Few embody this connection between legacy and progress more fully than Councilwoman Lynn Clouser, who is now seeking re-election this November 4, 2025. For Clouser, public service is not a campaign slogan—it is a family tradition. Her father, Joel Clouser, Sr., dedicated nearly 30 years as Justice of the Peace, becoming one of Missouri City’s most trusted leaders and one of the earliest to serve in the community. Before his judicial service, he was known as a businessman whose integrity and hard work earned the respect of neighbors. Her mother shaped young lives as an elementary school educator, instilling values of education and care that remain central to Clouser’s work today. This legacy stretches even deeper into American history. Clouser’s great uncle was a Montfort Point Marine, one of the first African Americans to break barriers in the U.S. Marine Corps, while her brother continues the tradition of service as a Navy Petty Officer. “I love this country and those who selflessly served and serve it,” Clouser reflects. “That legacy is part of who I am, and why I believe service before self – matters.”

A Councilwoman With Heart and Vision Since joining the Missouri City Council, Clouser has worked side by side with Mayor Robin Elackatt, Mayor Pro-Tem Sonya Brown Marshall, and her fellow council members to achieve what she describes as “unparalleled milestones.” Together, they’ve built bridges across Missouri City’s four districts—from Texas Parkway to Highway 6—to strengthen economic growth, welcome new families, and attract fast-growing businesses, all while maintaining a sharp focus on public safety and fiscal responsibility. Her pledge has remained steady: “The people of Missouri City will always be my first priority.”

Championing Small Businesses, Supporting Families At the heart of Clouser’s leadership is her advocacy for small businesses. Recognizing their importance to the city’s economy, she established the Small Business Advisory Committee to ensure local entrepreneurs have a voice at City Hall. She continues to listen with empathy and push for policies that nurture new business ventures, sustain existing ones, and ensure long-term success for Missouri City’s entrepreneurs. Equally important is her commitment to families. Having grown up in Missouri City schools—EA Jones Elementary, Missouri City Junior High, and the High School for Health Professions—Clouser knows firsthand the value of strong educational foundations. After graduating from Hampton University and building a 25-year career in healthcare sales, she has stayed deeply engaged in her community through organizations like Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Jack and Jill, Fort Bend Women’s Center, FBISD committees, and as a dedicated member of Fort Bend Church.

Service Rooted in History, Focused on Tomorrow From celebrating holidays with Missouri City veterans and their families alongside VFW Post 4010 Commander Danny Montemayor to engaging residents at the local Farmers Market, Clouser demonstrates that civic leadership is not just about policy—it’s about presence. It’s about showing up, year after year, for the people who make Missouri City home. Houston Style Magazine readers, her re-election campaign is more than a bid for another term—it is a continuation of her family’s legacy of service and a commitment to building a future where Missouri City remains one of Texas’s most vibrant, inclusive, and thriving communities.

Election Day Details • Last Day to Register to Vote: Monday, October 6, 2025 • Early Voting Begins: Monday, October 20, 2025 • Election Day: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

“Local elections matter. They shape our neighborhoods, our schools, and our future. I am proud to stand on the shoulders of those who came before me and to serve this city with heart, humility, and hope,” Clouser says.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611