Victim of food stamp fraud stumped at how his benefits were used in another state

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Food stamp fraud is on the rise causing even more hardship for some who need help the most. One victim reached out to WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis after he says someone stole his EBT benefits, also known as SNAP benefits.

When Pieter Cleveland said he called the state hotline to report the theft, he said he was told the money was spent in Texas, even though he, nor his card, had left Florida.

“I’ve talked to some friends in Alabama and Georgia and it’s happened to them, so it’s not just here,” said Cleveland.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said between the tail end of 2024 and the first few months of 2025, it’s seen the largest rise in SNAP thefts. The number has jumped from nearly 440,000 cases to almost 700,000 cases.

Florida’s Department of Children and Families, which oversees the state’s food assistance program, did not provide WPTV with statewide numbers.

But at places like The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach, it is evident more people are reaching out for help.

“We went from (serving) about 1,400 hot meals to about 1,500 now, every single day and we’re open from Monday through Saturday,” said CEO Marlene Sandler.

The Soup Kitchen, which doubles as part food bank, has a don’t ask don’t tell policy. Workers serve anyone no matter the cause of their hardship. The food bank relies soley on donations— both food and money.

Cleveland said he never saw his money. Nearly $300 was stolen off his card. The state no longer reimburses stolen SNAP benefits.

The 2-1-1 helpline says it hasn’t noticed a spike in calls for food stamp fraud but it is fielding more calls from people who are in need of food assistance.

