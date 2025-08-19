Wildlife rescue helps thousands of animals impacted by humans, extreme heat

By Jordan Bontke

PHOENIX, Arizona (KNXV) — Liberty Wildlife is wrapping up its busy season after helping thousands of native birds, reptiles, and mammals affected by human activity and extreme heat across Arizona.

The Phoenix-based wildlife rehabilitation center takes in approximately 10,000 animals every year, with many arriving during the summer months when temperatures soar.

“Most of them are human involved. So things like animals getting caught in fishing line, or soccer nets, getting hit by cars, it has something to do with how we impacted their lives,” said Laura Hacket, the Educational Coordinator at Liberty Wildlife.

The organization’s mission focuses on helping Arizonans live in harmony with native wildlife through both rehabilitation and education.

Among their current residents is Benji the raccoon, who was sold for $100 by someone experiencing homelessness before being brought to Liberty Wildlife suffering from heat-related illness.

Jose the Chuckwalla found his way to the center after becoming too comfortable at the bar at Dos Gringos Mexican restaurant in Mesa. He now spends his golden years among other reptiles at the facility.

Lizzie the great horned owl arrived as a baby but became imprinted on humans, meaning she formed an attachment that prevents her from developing the skills needed to survive as a predator in the wild. She now serves an educational purpose.

While heat-related illnesses are common during Arizona summers, Hacket says a bigger concern for wildlife rehabilitators is bird flu, which has devastated certain populations.

“Avian flu doesn’t like hot weather; we see it die off in these high temps, it’s kind of gotten into the community, in the wildlife. We’re not seeing it with such high numbers; there might be an immunity forming,” Hacket said.

The disease has killed nearly 20% of the California condor population commonly found near the Grand Canyon, making Liberty Wildlife’s work even more crucial for species preservation.

If you encounter wildlife suffering from a human-made issue but aren’t sure if you should approach it, Liberty Wildlife operates a hotline at 480-998-5550 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily to guide concerned citizens through appropriate actions.

You can learn more about Liberty Wildlife and how to volunteer or donate here.

