Boyfriend of missing pregnant teen Kylee Monteiro to be charged with murder

By Paul Burton, Juli McDonald, Riley Rourke

REHOBOTH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Gregory Groom, the boyfriend of Kylee Monteiro, a missing 18-year-old pregnant woman, will be charged with murder after police found a body in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, according to investigators.

Police arrested Groom Tuesday in connection with Monteiro’s disappearance. He was initially charged with aggravated assault, battery on a pregnant person, domestic assault and battery, and intimidation of a witness in connection with an incident with Monteiro on August 7. Groom will now be charged with Monteiro’s murder Wednesday, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Quinn said that after an extensive search, officers found a body on the Groom family’s property on County Street, where Monteiro was last seen. They’re awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner that it’s Monteiro.

Her sister, Faith Montiero, said that Groom’s family owns about 26 acres of woods, much of it undeveloped.

Monteiro was 11 weeks pregnant at the time of her disappearance and had just graduated from Attleboro High School. Faith said that her sister and Groom had argued the day before she disappeared.

“There was an altercation that happened the night before she went missing, but that’s the only thing,” Faith said. “We went out looking for her again the other day.”

Faith said that while her family was surprised by Groom’s original charges, she feared the worst.

“I’m scared. I’m really scared. I don’t know if they have her here, but some parts of me feel like they do,” Faith said. “They’re barking at something new. It makes me feel like they have her body.”

Groom is being held without bail. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.

Remembering Kylee Monteiro

A small crowd gathered on County Street to remember Kylee and to comfort each other Tuesday.

“She wanted to be a mother. She was so happy,” friend Kira Schofield said. “Kylee will always be remembered and always be loved.”

Faith said her sister loved animals and was just a happy soul.

“I love my sister. She’s such an outgoing person. She’s lovely. She loved people. She really was just such a happy person,” Faith said.

A vigil will to be held on Saturday.

