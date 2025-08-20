Police body cam shows Car Week takeover in Seaside parking lot

By Ricardo Tovar

Click here for updates on this story

SEASIDE, Calif. (KSBW) — Police body-camera footage shows the chaos as Car Week enthusiasts filled the parking lots of several businesses near Seaside, along Canyon Del Rey Boulevard and Del Monte Boulevard.

You can see cars starting to leave the parking lot of Home Depot on Canyon Del Rey Boulevard at around 10:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Hundreds of people and cars swarmed the parking lots of Home Depot, In-N-Out, and Target for illegal street takeovers, as car owners showed off their luxury and exotic vehicles over the weekend.

“You can see, just walking through here, the tire rubber that’s left behind,” said Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges. “Just shows a lack of respect.”

The Seaside Police Department is planning to respond to the takeovers with enforcement action and to prepare for next year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.