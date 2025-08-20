Police confirm search of Colorado property is related to Jepsy Amaga Kallungi murder case

By Celeste Springer

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms their search alongside the FBI of rural grounds in Florrisant is related to the murder case of a Southern Colorado woman.

On Monday, KRDO13 was the first to tell you about an investigation underway near Chapparral Trail and Chateau West Drive. CSPD says that they are searching for human remains. Neighbors nearby said that crews were using an excavator and were there for days.

At this time, CSPD says they haven’t found any remains yet, but their search is tied to the Jepsy Amaga Kallungi murder case.

Jepsy went missing in 2019 at the age of 26 years old. Friends and family reported her missing after she had not been heard from.

According to our previous reports, she moved to Colorado Springs from the Philippines after falling in love with her husband and getting married.

Her husband, Dane Kallungi, was arrested in the summer of 2021 for her murder. According to arrest records, he reportedly confessed to his ex-wife that he strangled Jepsy and buried her near Florrisant. His defense claimed he was pressured into “falsely confessing.”

A jury found him guilty of murder in 2023, and he was sentenced to life without parole.

It’s unclear what new tip or information has led police to a specific location in Florissant this week to search for Jepsy’s remains.

