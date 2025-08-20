Primate & rodent meat discovered in separate travelers’ luggage last month at DTW

By WXZY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted bushmeat twice in one week at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last month.

According to CBP, bushmeat refers to meat from wild animals – bats, non-human primates and cane rats – from certain regions of the world.

The potentially disease-ridden meat poses a threat and is illegal to import into the U.S.

According to CBP, 11 pounds of rodent meat from Togo was discovered in a bag during examination.

Then, days later, 52 pounds of primate meat was found in a bag from Gabon. The meat was declared as antelope.

Officials say both travelers had additional, undeclared agriculture items in their possession.

The bushmeat was seized and turned over to the CDC for final disposition. Each traveler was fined $300 for the undeclared agriculture items.

“These recent bushmeat interceptions are significant in bringing attention to the illegal importation of bushmeat through our ports of entry,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “This also showcases how we work with our partner agencies to prevent a potential disease outbreak.”

Bushmeat interceptions at DTW are rare, and in parts of Africa, bushmeat is considered a cultural delicacy.

“We routinely find various agriculture items and oddities—live giant snails, animal skulls, and exotic food items—but most times it’s not a malicious act,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “Despite this, it’s our duty to protect the homeland and preventing certain food and animal products from entering the U.S. is essential to public health.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.