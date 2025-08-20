Stolen service dog, Bam Bam, returned to blind man

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A service dog stolen from a blind man in Logan Square was returned safely on Tuesday after an over two-month search.

Chicago police confirmed an unidentified man and woman dropped off the dog at the 16th District police station around 8 p.m. Police said the dog appeared to be in good health.

Bam Bam, a 14-year-old dachshund, was taken from Angel Santiago’s yard near Monticello and Fullerton avenues on June 5.

Santiago is legally blind from glaucoma. He told PETA organizers he heard two men enter his yard through his gate. He tried to intervene and was able to grab one of the suspects, but they got away with his dog.

PETA and community groups offered a reward of up to $6,000 for the safe return of a dog.

Since Bam Bam was taken, Santiago walked up to seven miles a day, handing out flyers and trying to call for his beloved pet.

Police said the man and woman who returned the dog refused to give information to officers.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

