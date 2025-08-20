‘Strongest Man on Earth’ is Lancaster County native, Penn Manor grad

By WGAL Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — He can deadlift more than 1,000 pounds and roll a frying pan with his bare hands, and he’s from right here in the Susquehanna Valley.

Evan Singleton, a 2011 Penn Manor High School graduate and product of the wrestling program, just became the official “Strongest Man on Earth.”

The mountain of a man who now calls Nashville home beat out hundreds of other strong men in an international competition over the weekend.

The competition in Loveland, Colorado was a mixture of Olympic-style and functional lifting, including deadlifts, bench press and something called “the American log lift.”

In the end, Singleton won the whole competition by just one point.

The highlight from the weekend: he deadlifted 1,134 pounds, a little more than half a ton.

The 32-year-old is known in the industry as “T-Rex” has garnered quite the social media following over the years for his feats of strength and competitive prowess.

He has, as you can imagine, quite the diet.

For breakfast, he has a nine-egg omelet, an entire pound of pork sausage…and a fruit bowl.

He revealed that diet during an appearance on WGAL’s sister station KCRA’s morning show in May.

In that appearance, he rolled a frying pan with his bare hands, and lifted a man over his head.

It took some time for Singleton to get to become the world’s strongest man, as this is his fourth-straight year competing in the event.

The previous strongest man on earth actually didn’t compete this year, so Singleton took advantage.

This marks his 7th major victory and first-ever strongest man title.

