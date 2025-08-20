Texas House to vote on controversial GOP redistricting plan

State Democrats have indicated they plan on fighting the bill from the floor.

By Oren Oppenheim, Monica Madden, Brittany Shepherd, and Ivan Pereira

August 20, 2025, 8:12 AM

After weeks of delays and protests from Democrats, the Texas state House is slated Wednesday to consider moving forward on the controversial redistricting plan.

Republicans have put the bill for the redistricting on the agenda for when their special session convenes again today on the House floor at 10 a.m. local time.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in the State Capitol, August 15, 2025 in Austin, Texas.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The move came weeks after state Democrats decried the unorthodox mid-decade redistricting as blatant gerrymandering to increase the number of GOP congressional seats.

The special session was delayed after Democrats left the state to avoid a quorum, despite threats of arrest from Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican leaders.

Some Democrats returned to the statehouse on Monday and allowed the legislature to reach a quorum, but they continued to speak out against the controversial redistricting.

Protesters cheer on Texas State Representative Nicole Collier after she chose to remain in the Texas House chamber at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, August 18, 2025.Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

It is likely that the redistricting plan, which was pushed by President Donald Trump, will pass.

Texas House Democrats said they are still planning to resist the maps and call out what they say it means for their constituents. They plan on fighting the bill on the floor.

A handful of Texas House Democrats refused law enforcement escorts. It stayed overnight in the Texas House, in solidarity with state Rep. Nicole Collier, who had refused to sign a “permission slip” allowing her to leave the state Capitol with a law enforcement escort.

Protesters shout in support for State Rep. Nicole Collier, after she chose to remain in the Texas House chamber at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, August 19, 2025.Nuri Vallbona/Reuters

The Texas state Capitol also dealt with a social media threat Tuesday night that led to the evacuation of grounds and the building, but Democratic lawmakers who were already in the building remained inside.

The bill, which was newly filed for the second special session after the first one was adjourned due to not having a quorum, passed out of committee on Monday.

Protesters gather in the rotunda outside the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol as lawmakers debate a redrawn U.S. congressional map in Texas during a special, Aug. 20, 2025, in Austin, Texas.Eric Gay/AP

The Texas Senate is expected to pick up the bill once it passes the House.