Dentist accused of hiding camera inside staff bathroom at office

MARLBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts dentist is facing charges after investigators said he hid a camera in the staff bathroom at his office in Marlboro.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney, a dental assistant at the New England Dental Group found a camera taped to the toilet in the staff bathroom back in May. The assistant allegedly reported the camera to Dr. Patrick Tu Huynh, 35, who removed the camera and told the assistant he would look for who did it.

Three months later, on Aug. 14, the DA said the same dental assistant found an identical camera in the same bathroom, attached to the toilet with dental wax and medical tape. This time, the dental assistant called the police.

The DA said Huynh placed the camera in the toilet and footage on the camera showed him adjusting and cleaning the camera lens. Investigators also said they found audio and video footage of multiple victims on the camera.

Huynh was charged with seven counts of photographing a person in a state of nudity without consent and two counts of unlawful wiretap and destruction wiretap.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Huynh and he was ordered to stay away from his dental practice and have no contact with the victims. He was also ordered to surrender his passport. He’s due back in court on Sept. 25.

Marlboro is in Middlesex County and is located about 30 miles west of Boston.

