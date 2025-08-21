Five students facing charges after multiple guns were found at multiple schools

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — Separate incidents at West Mesa High School led to two firearms being found and recovered, according to the school district.

It was one of two Albuquerque public high schools which saw firearm recoveries after being found in possession of students. The five students believed to be involved have been charged.

The first weapon was found inside a student’s backpack after a situation unfolded in a classroom Wednesday morning, Aug. 20. This led to a school officer drawing his weapon while ordering the student to get on the ground.

Students were evacuated from the classroom following a brief altercation, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. That student was taken into custody after the weapon was found inside his bag.

A second weapon was also recovered in an unrelated incident and that student was also taken into custody. The high school issued a shelter-in-place order during school hours on Wednesday.

Two 16-year-old suspects are charged after the law enforcement response at West Mesa, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman. Both are facing one count of unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises. They were booked into a juvenile facility.

The school district said neither of the students found with the firearms expressed intent to harm themselves or others. The full letter sent to student families can be viewed here.

Two Albuquerque High School students were also found to be in possession of a firearm. Both students were detained after the weapon was found. That discoveries came after a staff member and school officials received information about the weapons.

A 15-year-old Albuquerque High student booked into a juvenile facility after being charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school premises.

Another 15-year-old Albuquerque High student was also charged and booked into a juvenile detention facility. He is charged with gun possession, according to Bregman.

Additionally, a Del Norte High School student was searched along with her boyfriend. Albuquerque Public Schools Police and Albuquerque police were looking for the student due to prior incidents.

The two were searched which led to another firearm being found on Wednesday. The 15-year-old student was taken into custody and booked into a juvenile facility. He is charged with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on school grounds.

